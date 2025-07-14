CP25 Costa Rica Medical Site

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Leslie McDonough, a general surgeon assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conducts medical screening for Costa Rican patients at a medical site in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
