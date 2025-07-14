U.S. Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship 2025: Army vs. Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HOOD, TEXAS (July 16, 2025) Members of the First Calvary Division Honor Guard present the national flag during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship, July, 26, 2025 at Phantom Warrior Stadium, Fort Hood Texas. Military service teams, Army, Navy, and Air Force compete in a bracket tournament for the championship title. Armed Forces Sports fosters goodwill by promoting physical fitness, providing competitive opportunities for military athletes at national and international levels, enhancing recruitment and retention through sports diplomacy, and building strategic partnerships with allied nations. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore C. Lee)