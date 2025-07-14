Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Seabees in Limón [Image 7 of 8]

    CP25 Seabees in Limón

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 move wooden planks at Creer Crear Crecer Colegio de Limón Diurno in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9206286
    VIRIN: 250725-N-BP862-1214
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    This work, CP25 Seabees in Limón [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

