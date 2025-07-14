CP25 Seabees in Limón

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Carlos DominguezGuzman, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, cuts through a drywall panel at Creer Crear Crecer Colegio de Limón Diurno in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)