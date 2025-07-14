Japanese and U.S. Amphibious Freshwater Bay 24 JULY 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from Japan ascend on a beach in small boats while taking part in a joint amphibious assault landing with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The landing was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Brown)