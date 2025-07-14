Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese and U.S. Amphibious Freshwater Bay 24 JULY 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Japanese and U.S. Amphibious Freshwater Bay 24 JULY 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Brown 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) kicks up sand and water as it lands onto the beach in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The professionalism and skill of the U.S. Sailors on the beach and LCAC means they can direct the craft directly where it is best to deploy the U.S. Marines onboard to support Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Brown)

