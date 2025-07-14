Japanese and U.S. Amphibious Freshwater Bay 24 JULY 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) prepares to land as part of a joint amphibious assault exercise with the U.S. Marines and the Japanese in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The landing was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Brown)