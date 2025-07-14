Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Department-Level Exercise series [Image 2 of 2]

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Airman Xavier Romero 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaylin Velazquez, aerospace propulsion technician assigned to the 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., maintains and repairs jet engines powering C-17s and C-5s during the 2025 Department-Level Exercise series at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 17, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s rapid deployment into theater provides the global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series at speed and scale. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Xavier Romero)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 02:05
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Hometown: EAST STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Faces of Department-Level Exercise series [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crew chief
    DLE2025
    Department-Level Exercise series
    Jaylin Velazquez

