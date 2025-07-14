Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shae O’Brien, special missions aircraft mechanic crew chief assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, ensures C-17s and C-5s remain mission-ready to rapidly deliver personnel, equipment and supplies during the 2025 Department-Level Exercise series at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 17, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s rapid deployment into theater provides the global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series at speed and scale. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Xavier Romero)