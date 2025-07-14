673d Medical Group conduct medical evacuation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 673d Medical Group perform a litter carry during a medical evacuation training exercise on a simulated casualty at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2025. The exercise focused on patient transport and bed expansion procedures, enhancing Airmen's real-world medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)