673d Medical Group conduct medical evacuation training

U.S. Airman assigned to the 673d Medical Group put simulated patient files on their beds during medical evacuation training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2025. The exercise focused on patient transport and bed expansion procedures, enhancing Airmen's real-world medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)