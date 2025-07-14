Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    673d Medical Group conduct medical evacuation training [Image 9 of 13]

    673d Medical Group conduct medical evacuation training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 673d Medical Group assess a volunteer patient during a medical evacuation training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2025. The exercise focused on patient transport and bed expansion procedures, enhancing Airmen's real-world medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
