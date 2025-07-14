Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | SSgt Curtis Belew | Sitting Volleyball [Image 12 of 13]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | SSgt Curtis Belew | Sitting Volleyball

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    SSgt Curtis Belew participating in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games sitting volleyball competition.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recover process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 20:42
    Photo ID: 9205576
    VIRIN: 250725-F-XX948-6737
    Resolution: 5773x8660
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: GRANTS PASS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | SSgt Curtis Belew | Sitting Volleyball [Image 13 of 13], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Adaptive Sports
    Sitting Volleyball
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    DWG2025

