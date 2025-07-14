Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sergio Lee, 834th Cyber Operations Squadron cyberspace defensive operator, actively safeguards cyber assets and ensures seamless communication operations for the Wing in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 in Guam, July 21, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)