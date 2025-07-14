Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Guests, families and friends watch as Rear Adm. Guido Valdes relinquishes command to Rear Adm. Kevin Brown during the Naval Medical Forces Pacific change of command ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego on July 25, 2025. The event recognized the transition of leadership for an organization achieving significant advancements in medical readiness, health care delivery and financial stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 19:15
    Photo ID: 9205468
    VIRIN: 250725-O-PU282-6639
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 12 of 12], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    NMFP
    NMFP Change of Command
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download