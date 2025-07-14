Guests, families and friends watch as Rear Adm. Guido Valdes relinquishes command to Rear Adm. Kevin Brown during the Naval Medical Forces Pacific change of command ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego on July 25, 2025. The event recognized the transition of leadership for an organization achieving significant advancements in medical readiness, health care delivery and financial stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 19:15
|Photo ID:
|9205468
|VIRIN:
|250725-O-PU282-6639
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific
