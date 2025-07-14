A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Kevin Brown delivers remarks after assuming command of Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and the Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim during the NMFP change of command ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego on July 25, 2025. Brown previously commanded Naval Medical Forces Atlantic with over 26,000 staff across 22 commands, managing a $1.9 billion budget.



“I can think of no better place and no more qualified team than the Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim,” Brown said. “Your expertise in health care delivery is well demonstrated, your commitment to our beneficiaries and the operational mission is unmatched, and you offer unlimited potential as a research and warfighting readiness platform. I wouldn’t want to be anyplace else today and can’t wait to get after our important work together.” (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)