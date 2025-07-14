Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Rear Adm. Kevin Brown delivers remarks after assuming command of Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and the Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim during the NMFP change of command ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego on July 25, 2025. Brown previously commanded Naval Medical Forces Atlantic with over 26,000 staff across 22 commands, managing a $1.9 billion budget.

    “I can think of no better place and no more qualified team than the Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim,” Brown said. “Your expertise in health care delivery is well demonstrated, your commitment to our beneficiaries and the operational mission is unmatched, and you offer unlimited potential as a research and warfighting readiness platform. I wouldn’t want to be anyplace else today and can’t wait to get after our important work together.” (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 19:15
    Photo ID: 9205461
    VIRIN: 250725-O-PU282-4084
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 12 of 12], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMFP
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download