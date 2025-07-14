Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, the new commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and director, Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim, salutes Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego on July 25, 2025. During the ceremony, Brown relieved Rear Adm. Guido Valdes.

    “I can think of no better place and no more qualified team than the Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim,” Brown said. “Your expertise in health care delivery is well demonstrated, your commitment to our beneficiaries and the operational mission is unmatched, and you offer unlimited potential as a research and warfighting readiness platform. I wouldn’t want to be anyplace else today and can’t wait to get after our important work together.” (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025
    Photo ID: 9205458
    VIRIN: 250725-O-PU282-2131
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: GENOA, OHIO, US
    This work, A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 12 of 12], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    NMFP
    NMFP Change of Command
    U.S. Navy

