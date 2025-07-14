A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, the new commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and director, Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim, salutes Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego on July 25, 2025. During the ceremony, Brown relieved Rear Adm. Guido Valdes.



“I can think of no better place and no more qualified team than the Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim,” Brown said. “Your expertise in health care delivery is well demonstrated, your commitment to our beneficiaries and the operational mission is unmatched, and you offer unlimited potential as a research and warfighting readiness platform. I wouldn’t want to be anyplace else today and can’t wait to get after our important work together.” (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)