Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes delivers farewell remarks during the Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) change of command ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego on July 25, 2025. Valdes’ three-year tenure saw the establishment of the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center and secured $40 million in funding for Navy Medicine Research and Development.

    “Serving as commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of the Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim has been one of the greatest privileges and challenges of my career,” Valdes said. “It’s a responsibility I approached with trepidation and humility and one I leave with immense pride in all we have accomplished together.” (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 19:15
    Photo ID: 9205449
    VIRIN: 250725-O-PU282-1489
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 12 of 12], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    NMFP
    NMFP Change of Command
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download