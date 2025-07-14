A time-honored tradition: Leadership transitions at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Guido Valdes delivers farewell remarks during the Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) change of command ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego on July 25, 2025. Valdes’ three-year tenure saw the establishment of the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center and secured $40 million in funding for Navy Medicine Research and Development.



“Serving as commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of the Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim has been one of the greatest privileges and challenges of my career,” Valdes said. “It’s a responsibility I approached with trepidation and humility and one I leave with immense pride in all we have accomplished together.” (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)