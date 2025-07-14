Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Archery Event Day 2 [Image 15 of 19]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Archery Event Day 2

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cherish Little 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Dantrell Chaplin, left, an athlete for Team Navy, poses with her coach at the archery event for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Washburn Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 25, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9205440
    VIRIN: 250725-A-XE056-1809
    Resolution: 6004x4480
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

