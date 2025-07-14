Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fight and Flight: Deck landing qualifications aboard Somerset [Image 3 of 5]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sydney Chavez, right, signals to a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, from the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 17:39
    Photo ID: 9205268
    VIRIN: 250723-N-JS660-2535
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    UH-1Y
    Venom
    Viper
    AH-1Z
    USS Somerset
    Flight Quarters

