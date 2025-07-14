Fight and Flight: Deck landing qualifications aboard Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps pilots in an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to take off the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)