NATO forces conduct live agent CBRN training during Exercise Precise Response in Canada

U.S. Soldiers and Army civilians trained with NATO forces during live-agent chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Exercise Precise Response on Canadian Forces Base Suffield in Alberta, Canada. Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command trained with CBRN troops from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom at the Suffield Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) site. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9205018
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-A4433-1005
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|CANADIAN FORCES BASE SUFFIELD, ALBERTA, CA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
