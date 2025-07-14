Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRC, East Leadership see medical mission for Army aviation

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Fort Rucker, AL – Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East visited Fort Rucker on July 22. The visit focused on Lyster Army Health Clinic’s unique role in ensuring aviator medical readiness throughout their career – from initial flight physicals to ongoing care.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9205017
    VIRIN: 250722-O-TT449-3510
    Resolution: 5091x3393
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    MRC, East Leadership see medical mission for Army Aviation

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Fort Rucker, Army Medicine

