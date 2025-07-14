CP25 Supply offload Limón, Costa Rica

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2025) Logistic Specialist Seaman Joshua Johnson assigned to the Mercy Class Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) unloads supplies for a Continuing promise 2025 in Limón, Costa Rica July 24, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|07.23.2025
|07.25.2025 15:45
|9205011
|250724-N-DI219-1073
|4000x6000
|1.46 MB
|LIMóN, CR
|1
|0
