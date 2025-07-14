Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO forces conduct live agent CBRN training during Exercise Precise Response in Canada [Image 3 of 5]

    NATO forces conduct live agent CBRN training during Exercise Precise Response in Canada

    CANADIAN FORCES BASE SUFFIELD, ALBERTA, CANADA

    06.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Soldiers and Army civilians trained with NATO forces during live-agent chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Exercise Precise Response on Canadian Forces Base Suffield in Alberta, Canada. Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command trained with CBRN troops from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom at the Suffield Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) site. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 9205010
    VIRIN: 250725-A-A4433-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: CANADIAN FORCES BASE SUFFIELD, ALBERTA, CA
    NATO forces conduct live agent CBRN training during Exercise Precise Response in Canada

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity
    20th CBRNE Command
    Exercise Precise Response
    1st Global Field Medical Laboratory

