    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) On Loads Antenna [Image 2 of 3]

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) On Loads Antenna

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman mekhi manson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250724-N-UQ809-1072 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 24, 2025) - A pier-side crane carries a piece of an AN/SPN-50 shipboard radar system to be assembled and installed on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, July 24, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mekhi Manson)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9204168
    VIRIN: 250724-N-UQ809-1072
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    antenna onload

