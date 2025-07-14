USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) On Loads Antenna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250724-N-UQ809-1106 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 24, 2025) A pier-side crane carries a piece of an AN/SPN-50 shipboard radar system to be assembled and installed on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, July 24, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mekhi Manson)