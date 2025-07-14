Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis Rings Off Intelligence Officer [Image 3 of 3]

    USS John C. Stennis Rings Off Intelligence Officer

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250725-N-VA510-1059 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 25, 2025) Cmdr. Dane Johnson, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) intelligence officer, renders honors while being rung ashore aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, July 25, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 9204130
    VIRIN: 250725-N-VA510-1059
    Resolution: 3705x2343
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS John C. Stennis Rings Off Intelligence Officer [Image 3 of 3], by SA Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

