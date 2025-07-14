USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Rings Off Intelligence Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-VA510-1091 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 25, 2025) Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, left, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks with Cmdr. Dane Johnson, the Stennis intelligence officer, during Johnson’s ring off ceremony aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, July 25, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)