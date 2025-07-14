253rd arrives at Fort Dix

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Tress, 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, drives a five-ton truck into the staging area in preparation for deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Feb. 11, 2003. The Garden State Citizen-Soldiers are part of the largest mobilization of Army Guard troops since the Gulf War in 1991. The 253rd was one of three New Jersey Army National Guard units activated for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)