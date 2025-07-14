Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    253rd arrives at Fort Dix [Image 3 of 4]

    253rd arrives at Fort Dix

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2003

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, drive five-ton trucks into a staging area at preparation for deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Feb. 11, 2003. The Garden State Citizen-Soldiers are part of the largest mobilization of Army Guard troops since the Gulf War in 1991. The 253rd was one of three New Jersey Army National Guard units activated for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 253rd arrives at Fort Dix [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    Training
    Operation Iraqi Freedom

