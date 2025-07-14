253rd arrives at Fort Dix

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, drive five-ton trucks into a staging area at preparation for deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Feb. 11, 2003. The Garden State Citizen-Soldiers are part of the largest mobilization of Army Guard troops since the Gulf War in 1991. The 253rd was one of three New Jersey Army National Guard units activated for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)