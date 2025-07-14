Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJARNG competes for Connelly Award [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2002

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Spc. Randall Williams, 50th Personnel Service Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, places chicken on a cooking sheet while being observed by Connelly Evaluator during the Philip A. Connelly Competition, the Army’s version of the Iron Chef, at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Nov. 9, 2002. NJARNG Soldiers with the 50th Finance Battalion and the 50th PSB went head-to-head against the six best food service units in the active-duty Army, Reserve, and other Guard units worldwide in hopes of being recognized as the best Army field food service unit. This is the first time a New Jersey unit has made it to this level in the annual competition. The evaluators were so impressed with the cooks’ performance, all were given merit citations. The 50th also received a plaque for being one of seven finalists in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    Training
    Competition

