NJARNG competes for Connelly Award

U.S. Army Spc. Randall Williams, 50th Personnel Service Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, places chicken on a cooking sheet while being observed by Connelly Evaluator during the Philip A. Connelly Competition, the Army’s version of the Iron Chef, at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Nov. 9, 2002. NJARNG Soldiers with the 50th Finance Battalion and the 50th PSB went head-to-head against the six best food service units in the active-duty Army, Reserve, and other Guard units worldwide in hopes of being recognized as the best Army field food service unit. This is the first time a New Jersey unit has made it to this level in the annual competition. The evaluators were so impressed with the cooks’ performance, all were given merit citations. The 50th also received a plaque for being one of seven finalists in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)