    Aviators depart for Homeland and National Defense training

    EWING TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2002

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Victor Balint, 1st-150th General Aviation Support Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, Trenton-Mercer Airport, prepares to climb on board an OH-58 Kiowa prior to leaving for Homeland and National Defense training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. March 26, 2002. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    VIRIN: 020326-Z-AL508-1006
    Army Aviation
    Operation Noble Eagle
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG

