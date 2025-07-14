Aviators depart for Homeland and National Defense training

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Victor Balint, 1st-150th General Aviation Support Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, Trenton-Mercer Airport, prepares to climb on board an OH-58 Kiowa prior to leaving for Homeland and National Defense training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. March 26, 2002. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
