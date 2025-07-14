Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Africa recognizes some of its employees for safety excellence

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    07.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    During a recent quarterly awards ceremony, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, recognized some of its outstanding performers. The AFSBn-Africa commander, Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein, (right) presented performance checks and certificates of recognition to several valued team members for safety excellence, employee of the quarter and team of the quarter. Plus, some employees received length of service certificates and lapel pins.

    AFSBn-Africa is charged with receiving, maintaining, and storing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 at Leghorn Army Depot, which includes 16 warehouses with 749,000 square feet of humidity-controlled storage space plus four maintenance facilities as well as 1.5 million square feet of outside storage. To learn more about Battalion Africa, go to the AFSBn-Africa webpage at www.afsbeurope.army.mil/Army-Field-Support-Africa.

