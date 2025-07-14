A Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Super Hercules taxis during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC strengthens bonds with regional partners through integrated training, shared goals, and mutual commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:26
|Photo ID:
|9202786
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-MU509-1093
|Resolution:
|4970x3550
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.