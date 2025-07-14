Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.24.2025 21:26 Photo ID: 9202786 VIRIN: 250718-F-MU509-1093 Resolution: 4970x3550 Size: 1.43 MB Location: PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.