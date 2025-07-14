USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 176th Fighter Squadron, Wisconsin National Guard, taxis during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC prepares USAF forces to respond swiftly and effectively to Indo-Pacific challenges by enhancing partnerships, sharpening capabilities, and strengthening regional security to protect joint interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
