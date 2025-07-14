USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Super Hercules lands during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC is the largest-ever Air Force contingency-response exercise in the Pacific and fosters enhanced interoperability between U.S. forces and allied partners to ensure regional stability and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)