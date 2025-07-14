A Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Super Hercules lands during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC is the largest-ever Air Force contingency-response exercise in the Pacific and fosters enhanced interoperability between U.S. forces and allied partners to ensure regional stability and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:26
|Photo ID:
|9202782
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-MU509-1082
|Resolution:
|3869x2764
|Size:
|1011.02 KB
|Location:
|PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.