USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules delivers necessary equipment during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC strengthens the USAF’s adaptability to unforeseen challenges and reinforces mission readiness by proactively planning for contingencies ensuring the safety of service members and equipment while upholding a responsive and effective force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)