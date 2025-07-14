Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC [Image 2 of 6]

    USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC

    PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PALAU

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules delivers necessary equipment during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC strengthens the USAF’s adaptability to unforeseen challenges and reinforces mission readiness by proactively planning for contingencies ensuring the safety of service members and equipment while upholding a responsive and effective force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

