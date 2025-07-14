USAF F-35 Lightning IIs, RNZAF, JASDF aircraft arrive at Palau in support of REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules flies over the flightline during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Palau International Airport, Palau, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC, the largest contingency response exercise ever conducted by the USAF in the Pacific, demonstrates how working alongside allies and partners enhances our ability to respond effectively to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)