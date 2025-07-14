Lt Col Erik Oberg shows the award he received on behalf of Command Sgt Major William Frank from CENTCOM
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9202471
|VIRIN:
|250627-Z-A3532-1001
|Resolution:
|469x622
|Size:
|84.87 KB
|Location:
|CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana National Guard’s CSM William Frank Honored Posthumously with CENTCOM Award [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.