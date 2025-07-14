U.S. Airmen, Emergency Management flight, 157th Civil Engineering Squadron conduct unexploded ordnance, UXO, response training during a Mission Support Team exercise, May 3, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The airmen demonstrated critical support for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 16:53
|Photo ID:
|9202216
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-WI936-1003
|Resolution:
|5349x3559
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
This work, Mission Support Team Exercise, 157th Air Refueling Wing [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.