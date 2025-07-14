Mission Support Team Exercise, 157th Air Refueling Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, Emergency Management flight, 157th Civil Engineering Squadron conduct unexploded ordnance, UXO, response training during a Mission Support Team exercise, May 3, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The airmen demonstrated critical support for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)