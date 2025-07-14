Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz attends II MEF R&A, visits TRS [Image 8 of 12]

    SMMC Ruiz attends II MEF R&amp;A, visits TRS

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marines on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 24, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz attended the II Marine Expeditionary Force relief and appointment ceremony, where Sgt. Maj. David A. Wilson relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Loftus. Ruiz also spoke Marines attending the Transition Readiness Seminar, in order to receive feedback on the program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

