U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marines on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 24, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz attended the II Marine Expeditionary Force relief and appointment ceremony, where Sgt. Maj. David A. Wilson relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Loftus. Ruiz also spoke Marines attending the Transition Readiness Seminar, in order to receive feedback on the program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)