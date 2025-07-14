Mission Support Team Exercise, 157th Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Airmen, Emergency Management flight, 157th Civil Engineering Squadron establish a security perimeter during a Mission Support Team exercise, May 3, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The airmen placed contamination marking and cordoned off a simulated unexploded ordnance, UXO, site as part of comprehensive readiness training designed to enhance the unit’s emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)
Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 16:53
Photo ID:
|9202184
VIRIN:
|250503-Z-WI936-1009
Resolution:
|4913x3269
Size:
|6.54 MB
Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
