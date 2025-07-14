Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Support Team Exercise, 157th Air Refueling Wing

    Mission Support Team Exercise, 157th Air Refueling Wing

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen, Emergency Management flight, 157th Civil Engineering Squadron establish a security perimeter during a Mission Support Team exercise, May 3, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The airmen placed contamination marking and cordoned off a simulated unexploded ordnance, UXO, site as part of comprehensive readiness training designed to enhance the unit’s emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 16:53
    Photo ID: 9202184
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-WI936-1009
    Resolution: 4913x3269
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Support Team Exercise, 157th Air Refueling Wing [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Hampshire Air National Guard
    Pease ANGB
    Department of the Air Force
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

