Mission Support Team Exercise, 157th Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Airmen, Emergency Management flight, 157th Civil Engineering Squadron establish a security perimeter during a Mission Support Team exercise, May 3, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The airmen placed contamination marking and cordoned off a simulated unexploded ordnance, UXO, site as part of comprehensive readiness training designed to enhance the unit’s emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)