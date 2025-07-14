Air Force Academy cadets meet with JBAB leadership

U.S. Air Force Academy cadets gather with Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling senior leadership during a USAFA Summer Operations visit at JBAB in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025. The summer program allowed cadets to gain first-hand experience with real-world operations and gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)
