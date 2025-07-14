Air Force Academy cadets meet with JBAB leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Lance LaRue, a police trainer with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, instructs a class of U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a USAFA Summer Operations visit at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 16, 2025. The class began with



a lecture portion and participants signed a waiver agreeing to be tased for a hands-on training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)