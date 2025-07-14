Air Force Academy cadets meet with JBAB leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Joselyn Limbago signs a waiver agreeing to be tased for a 11th Security Forces Squadron training exercise during a USAFA Summer Operations visit at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 16, 2025. The training featured both classroom and tactical instruction, which met the summer program’s goal of helping cadets develop a deeper understanding of the Air Force mission requirements across different career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)