Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team conduct a squad movement advancing toward enemy fire during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2025. The execution of this exercise assists in ensuring tactical movements are performed correctly, further confirming the team's ability to defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9200272
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-TO640-1028
|Resolution:
|6081x4687
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS