31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team conduct a squad movement advancing toward enemy fire during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2025. The execution of this exercise assists in ensuring tactical movements are performed correctly, further confirming the team's ability to defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)